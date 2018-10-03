Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Stu Laundy just told a “funny story about flowers” that was actually pretty awful.



Look, I’m sure we all did some pretty messed up things when we were younger, but Sophie Monk’s ex Stu Laundy just admitted to something that has left a very bad taste in our mouths.

So it turns out last season’s winning Bachelorette contestant used to steal flowers from grave sites for girls he was taking out on dates.

Um.

That is so not OK.

Appearing on Sami Lukis’ podcast Romantically Challenged, the publican, who is heir to a $400 million family fortune, was talking about his “old-fashioned” approach to dating, and how he always shows up with flowers.

He then proceeded to share a “funny” (read: disturbing) story:

“I’ll tell you a funny story with flowers,” he began.

Please, go on.

“When I was a kid I didn’t live far from Rookwood Cemetery, so that was always where I would drive through to get to work. I had free flowers basically.”

Excuse me, Stu? Are you telling us you used to STEAL flowers grieving family members had left for their loved ones so you could appear more gentlemanly on dates?

1. In what world would anyone think that is an acceptable thing to do, and 2. Why on earth would you tell anyone about it, let alone in a public forum?

Sami, clearly baffled by the admission, pressed him further:

“You used to steal flowers from grave sites to give to girls you were dating?” she said, clearly shocked, offering him a chance to LIE and say it was all a joke.