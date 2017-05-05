Channel 10 broke one of its own rules to make Sophie Monk the Bachelorette.

“I’d want someone to know that it’s me,” Sophie Monk told the panel on The Project the night after her role of Bachelorette was confirmed last month.

Which makes sense, really. You’d want the men signing up to vie for your affections on national television’s hearts to be in it, wouldn’t you?

Apparently, that’s not usually how it works though.

When former pop star approached Channel 10 with her heart in her hands and asked to be the Bachelorette, they basically threw the rule book out the window to get her on board.

For starters, the date of the announcement was brought forward to keep rumours under wraps.

The decision also meant that for the first time in the show's history would-be suitors knew exactly who they were applying for. (Which, just quietly, could either end up super romantic or... a tad creepy? No?)

It also meant the network are now in charge of Monk's public profile and, according to the Daily Telegraph, recently blocked her from doing a photo shoot with her family on the Gold Coast.