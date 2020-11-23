From haloumi burgers to a pasta ready in 15 minutes: Sophie Monk shares her week of meals.

We love a good sticky-beak in the fridges of celebrities to see exactly what they're eating.

And we bet you do too because, well, you're reading this. From private chefs to fridge after fridge (we're looking at you Kim Kardashian), there's something fascinating about a sneak peek into a celeb kitchen.

That's why Mamamia spoke to Sophie Monk, forthcoming host of Channel 9's Beauty and The Geek and recently seen (or unmasked) on The Masked Singer, to find out just what her week of meals looks like.

Sophie is currently living on the NSW Central Coast after purchasing a house there earlier this year with her partner Josh Gross.

Like so many couples when COVID-19 hit, they've found themselves cooking a lot more. It's something Sophie has thrown herself into with HelloFresh (if you're following her on Instagram, you've probably seen some of her cooking videos with other celebs, including her bestie and Masked Singer unmasker Jackie O).

We asked Sophie about her favourite quick, easy and delicious HelloFresh recipes below, from meat-free Mondays to those fancier nights in.

MM: Has COVID-19 and being at home more than usual changed what you're eating?

Sophie: "Absolutely. With the stress of 2020, it's no surprise I've been stress eating. But since being at home during lockdown, spending most of my time watching TV, I've been cooking more."