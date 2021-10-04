"My experience was not violent." Sophie Ellis-Bextor has spoken about her rape at 17.

Trigger warning: This post deals with rape and sexual abuse, so may be triggering for some readers.

In an extract from her new memoir, Spinning Plates, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has revealed she was raped when she was 17 years old.

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer said the assault took place in at the apartment of a guitarist, who was 29.

In her book, Ellis-Bextor describes how she met the musician - who she refers to as 'Jim' - at a gig, while she was studying for her high school exams.

She said the 29-year-old guitarist had invited her back to his flat to see his history books.

Watch: Students assaulted at 14 speak out against rape culture in schools.



Video via The Project

"Jim and I started kissing and before I knew it we were on his bed and he took off my knickers," she wrote. "I heard myself saying 'no' and 'I don’t want to', but it didn’t make any difference.

"He didn’t listen to me and he had sex with me and I felt so ashamed... I remember staring at Jim’s bookcases and thinking: ‘I just have to let this happen now’. It was how I lost my virginity and I felt stupid."

Ellis-Bextor, who is now 42, said the assault had left her feeling confused, as her experience didn't match-up with the public perception of rape in the 1990s - the misconceptions that make it difficult for survivors to seek help.

