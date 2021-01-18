Sophie Cachia's home was broken into by a burglar, and she caught it all on camera.

Sophie Cachia has shared some harrowing footage on her social media.



The former AFL WAG and iconic mummy blogger has caught a thief on camera as he broke into her home in a dramatic burglary.



Sophie explained that the burglar took priceless family jewellery from her home, including her mother's wedding rings.

She broadcast the footage to her Instagram in the hope that one of her 260,000 Instagram followers may recognise the assailant. However, he was wearing a mask and hood, so he may be tricky to identify.

"If anyone can recognise this person/their walk, or have any information please get in contact ASAP," asked Sophie.

"The police are all over it after several break-ins in the area. However I thought I might try my luck here to catch this dirty f**k. They have stolen my nan's jewellery, mum's wedding rings she gave me, and pieces I have had made since having the kids/wedding etc. Things I can never get back you a**ehole... 3pm! Broad f**king daylight!!"

