Sophie Cachia just answered the burning questions about her pregnancy. And it’s not what you’d expect.

In July 2024, influencer Sophie Cachia made an exciting announcement on Instagram… she was pregnant with her third child.

And, in pure internet fashion, they had some questions for her, some more invasive than others.

Following her pregnancy announcement, Sophie was bombarded with some pretty inappropriate questions about who the father of the child was and how she fell pregnant in the first place.

In a new interview with Stellar, Sophie has now broken her silence about all of those questions, and has given new details about her pregnancy, on her own terms.

"I've always said you have a right to ask questions. You don't have a right to be an idiot. And I see that a lot," Sophie told Stellar.

"I wouldn't be doing this this long if it affected me. I am very resilient. I am able to shut it out. When people are saying comments to you, unless you believe them yourself, they can't hurt you."

From 2015 to 2019, Sophie was married to ex-AFL player Jaryd Cachia, who she shares two children with, but the two separated after Sophie realised she was attracted to women. When she announced her pregnancy, many questioned whether he was the father of her third child.

"We have a co-parenting relationship and that's the role he plays in my life and that's it, so I actually found it quite funny. I was able to laugh it off, but if anything I'm like: this poor guy, he's got his own private life and he's been dragged into my news," she recalled.