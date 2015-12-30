Thank you Sonny Bill Williams for the reality check.

Thanks God for Sonny Bill Williams.

Not only does he play sport like a demigod – and looks a bit like one too – but today he showed the sort of moral courage often missing from our homogenised instagrammed world.

Hours after he posted pictures of two dead Syrian children on his Twitter feed – and received a flood of negative and positive feedback from his followers – Sonny Bill Williams had still not removed the post.

His resolve, in an age of instant feedback and instant regret, was heartening.

Despite criticism from followers and some commentators that the pictures were disrespectful and exploitative and inappropriate, Williams must have made the decision it was far more inappropriate to deny the reality of a very distressing truth – children are being killed in Syria.

He probably thought appropriateness was a luxury reserved for people who live in a country that is lucky beyond measure, a country never consumed by war; a country where children are not bombed in their beds.

Earlier this month Sonny Bill visited a refugee camp in Lebanon with Unicef and has been raising awareness about the plight of child refugees since.

His statement at the time was moving in its simplicity. He said he realised he had been “ignorant” about refugees and ‘didn’t really know what a refugee was’”. I couldn’t help thinking, ‘no Sonny, neither do we’.