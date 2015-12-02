Sonia Kruger's luxury Sydney home is for sale.

Former Dancing With The Stars host Sonia Kruger has put her Sydney home on the market, fuelling rumours she’s planning to move in with partner Craig McPherson.

Kruger’s luxurious home, in Warrawee on Sydney’s upper north shore, is expected to fetch more than $3.75 million.

She bought the three-storey property on Warrawee Avenue in 2008 for $3 million.

It boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, formal and informal living areas, a study, a circular driveway to a four-car garage, a beautiful garden and swimming pool.

The couple have also been seen house hunting in nearby Mosman.

Sonia Kruger's House.

Image via domain.com.au