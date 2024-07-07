When Sonia Kruger's dad was sick, her former boss reached out. They've been together ever since.

As Sonia Kruger takes to the stage as the fabulous co-host of Dancing with the Stars 2024, you might be wondering about the man who stands by her side off-camera.

While Sonia has long dazzled us on screen, her long-time partner Craig McPherson's powerful presence behind the scenes is just as intriguing.

The couple has been together for 16 years, and their journey is filled with moments of professional rivalry, personal growth, and heartfelt support.

Despite being one of Australia's most famous TV personalities, Sonia has managed to keep her personal life relatively low-key, making their story all the more fascinating.

Who is Sonia Kruger's partner, Craig McPherson?

You may not have heard Craig McPherson's name before, but he's an industry veteran, having worked behind the scenes in television for many years. Until recently, he was the head of news and current affairs at the Seven Network, overseeing flagship programs like 7NEWS, Sunrise, and The Morning Show.

Craig resigned from his position in April 2024 — but his and Sonia's love story started at the network in 2008, where he was her boss on Today Tonight.

Their early relationship wasn't exactly a fairy tale. In fact, it was filled with fiery debates, and Sonia has often joked about the heated arguments they would have.

Craig McPherson. Image: Seven