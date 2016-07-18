Sonia Kruger said what thousands of Australians are thinking and that's what is so scary.

There’s Pauline Hanson and Donald Trump. Andrew Bolt and Cory Bernardi just for starters. A lot of people I know scoff (at best) at them and what they say. I do.

Now there is the most unlikely addition to this growing list of names.

SONIA KRUGER HAS SINCE RESPONDED TO THE CONTROVERSY. WATCH HER RESPONSE HERE.

Sonia Kruger, the bubbly, blonde TV host, who is more used to making pleasant, witty chitchat with TV contestants on The Voice or double entendres on her morning TV show, has called to stop Muslim immigration. All Muslim immigration.

This morning Kruger diverted from her light-hearted schtick and told Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell that she agrees with an opinion piece written about the correlation between the rate of Muslim immigration and the number of terror attacks by controversial right wing Herald Sun columnist Andrew Bolt.

In the wake of the Nice tragedy where 84 people were killed and more than 200 injured, Bolt says since France has the highest Muslim immigration in Europe, it is therefore no surprise it suffers from the most terrorist attacks in Europe.

Kruger said this morning: "Andrew Bolt has a point that there is a correlation between the number of people who are Muslim in a country and the number of terrorist attacks."

Kruger said she had friends who were "peace loving" Muslims but Australians want to feel safe.

"Personally, I would like to see it [Muslim immigration] stop now for Australia because I want to feel safe, as all of our citizens do when they go out to celebrate Australia Day - and I'd like to see freedom of speech."