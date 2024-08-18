An infamous Sonia Kruger moment just became the talk of the Logies.

There's nothing we love more than rehashing the (regrettable) past at award shows, and that's exactly what happened at this year's 64th TV Week Logie Awards.

If you take your mind back to last year's Logies, you might remember that Sonia Kruger won the award to win on this night — The Gold Logie.

You also might remember that she gave quite an... interesting acceptance speech, and that speech became a running joke at this year's ceremony.

Have You Been Paying Attention star Sam Pang hosted this year's Logie Awards and he took no prisoners in his opening monologue... Including Ms Kruger.

"Sonia, if you win tonight, we're all looking forward to your speech," he said while the crowd (and those of us at home) erupted in knowing laughter.

To be fair, Kruger seems to have leaned into the joke and acknowledged how cringy her speech was during a Logies skit.

In the skit, Tom Gleeson and Grant Deyer were seen teaching an acceptance speech class to this year's Gold nominees (subtly but not so subtly taking a dig Kruger).

"You've all been brought here for a lesson in how to give the perfect acceptance speech. It's a class held for all nominees who haven't won the gold," they said.

Sonia piped up saying, "I won it last year."

"Yes, we all saw your speech. You've been asked to repeat the course," Tom said.

Big yikes.

So what the heck did Sonia Kruger say last year?

If you have no idea what happened last year (lucky you). Here's what went down with Sonia Kruger's Gold Logie acceptance speech...

When she received the award, she decided to poke fun at previous Gold Logie winner Hamish Blake who shares the same agent as her.

Kruger said that their manager had told her that people were a bit over Hamish. "He said, ‘Frankly I am hoping that [Blake] will leave the agency so I can concentrate all of my efforts on you, Sonia.'"

Oooooft.