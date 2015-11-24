Last week, this mum wrote a post about her 10 year old son watching porn. It was a frank article and included the rules that she set him. You can read that post here. There was a massive reaction to that story. Here she talks about what that was like – and why she stands by her decision to not ban porn sites in her house.

I’m proud of the fact my son knows he can talk to me about anything. If I had punished him, he’d have secrets, and I can’t parent like that.

A week ago I wrote an honest and confronting article about discovering my son was watching porn, and how I attempted to handle it. Since then I have been accused of child abuse, threatened with arrest and shamed for failing to protect his identity.

Basically, I’ve been told I am a terrible person, and mother.

Once again I'd gotten myself into strife by being too open, too honest and too real. Then, I tried to take a step back. I asked myself two important questions:

Looking back, do I wish I had handled the discovery that my young son was watching porn differently? No. Should I have protected his identity? Maybe.

I feel I need to better explain myself, not defend myself. I think this is an important conversation to have. I'd like to think that we can discuss this with open minds and open hearts, however I wonder if that's possible when it comes to some certain issues such as this. Pornography is one of those things that divides us. The problem is it is everywhere, and in this digital age parents are being forced to deal with it much sooner than we want to.

My son began watching porn when he was 10. I found out about it and dealt with it as best I could. Now he is older, and no longer watches it much at all, which makes me feel that I handled it well. One of my goals in not over-reacting to the discovery was to prevent him feeling shame for watching it. He had obviously stumbled upon it on his smart phone, despite the fact I thought I had set up parental controls. The parental controls I had set up only restricted the kinds of YouTube videos he could play. They didn't stop him from typing in a website he'd been told about by a friend and viewing pornography there. By the time I realised what was going on, he'd been watching it, feeling conflicted over the fact he was watching it, and was clearly discussing it with his friends.

Instead of screaming and yelling and punishing him for watching it, I chose to use the opportunity to educate him about pornography, about sex, about online material and about anything else he wanted to discuss as a result of what he had viewed.