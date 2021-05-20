The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday May 20.

SA experts to examine Somerton Man remains.

South Australian forensic specialists will begin attempting to build a DNA profile of the so-called Somerton Man from his exhumed remains.

The man's body was found on Somerton Beach on December 1, 1948, with the circumstances of his death remaining an open police investigation.

Major crime detectives and staff on Wednesday spent 12 hours recovering his body from a burial plot at the West Terrace Cemetery.

Four pallbearers carried a coffin containing his remains out of the cemetery under police escort.

They will be taken to Forensic Science SA in a bid to solve the more than 70-year mystery over his death and identity.

Forensic Science SA assistant director Anne Coxon said modern technology was light years ahead of the techniques available when the body was discovered in the late 1940s.

"Tests of this nature are often highly complex and will take time," she said.

"However, we will be using every method at our disposal to try to bring closure to this enduring mystery."