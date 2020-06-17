The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday June 18.

Community grieves 15yo killed in Melbourne.

Mourners have continued to gather overnight at the scene where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Melbourne's west.

Solomone Taufeulungaki was killed outside Brimbank Shopping Centre in Deer Park on Tuesday afternoon, after he was allegedly approached by a group of eight to 10 youths wielding knives.

On Wednesday, his parents Antunaisa and Salome Taufeulungaki visited the scene of his death opposite the family's place of worship, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"Every Sunday my son come to this church. I believe maybe every Sunday his spirit (will) join with us in this true church," Mr Taufeulungaki told reporters.

As for those behind his son's death, he said: "We don't know them, but we love them. We need to send love to their parents".

Solo’s heartbroken parents have told us “we don’t want justice, we just want peace for our son.” They have forgiven the people who took Solomone from them. “We don’t know them, but we love them.” Six people are in custody. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/iUc4nRpVTs — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) June 17, 2020

Solomone's mother said the family doesn't want revenge.

"We don't want any justice, we want our son back home," she said, describing her son - one of 12 children - as a "humble" and "funny" boy.

Mourners continued to gather at the site, which has become a makeshift shrine to the teenager on Wednesday night to sing hymns and leave flowers, balloons and notes.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family pay for the funeral of the "caring, kind, selfless and humble soul".

As of 6am on Thursday more than $38,000 had been raised.