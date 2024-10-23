At 38, Alisha gave up on dating and chose IVF. Here's what surprised her the most.

After getting married at 28, Alisha Burns and her husband planned to start a family.

"I went through multiple rounds of different fertility treatments and finally was successful with IVF," she told Mamamia.

That's when tragedy struck.

"I unfortunately lost my son at 21 weeks; he was stillborn. And my marriage ended two weeks later."

It was traumatic for Alisha, who had always dreamed of finding "the one" and starting a family.

While Alisha eventually began dating again after the separation, she couldn't find her perfect life partner. And as the years went on, and she approached 40, she felt she had a decision to make.

"My dad passed away suddenly when I was 38 and I realised I could keep waiting for Prince Charming, or I could just take matters into my own hands," Alisha told Mamamia.

"So I decided that day that I would try to become a mum on my own."

In an attempt to become a solo mum — despite the traumatic loss of her past — Alisha decided to try in vitro fertilisation (IVF) again.