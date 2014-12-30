Congratulations to two of the world's most beautiful people.

Possibly the world’s most attractive couple, 42-year-old Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara and 38-year-old True Blood star Joe Manganiello, celebrated the end of the year by going and getting engaged, E! Online confirms.

Sofia and Joe. Image via Instagram.

No big deal.

The genetically blessed pair have been dating since July, two months after Sofia split from her former-fiance Nick Loeb.

They’re not one to shy away from the camera or from each other, with both frequently taking to social media to display lots of sickening, beautiful PDA.

Christmas with the Vergara family and Joe. Check. Out. The. Ring. Image via Instagram.

And hey, it turns out declaring your love for a celebrity can be sexy and not creepy if you’re Joe Manganiello. Before he started seeing Sofia, he spoke to People magazine and said that she was his “celeb crush”.

“I had forgotten I had said that. And when the magazine came out, by that time, we were seeing each other and when I got the magazine and opened it up and read it, I forgot I said that. I started laughing,” he told radio host Ryan Seacrest.

Sofia and Joe. Pre-engagement. Very smiley. Image via Instagram.

“[Sofia] was laughing at me. She thought that I was crazy for having said that out loud or said it in the magazine, but you know, I guess it worked.”

Sofia has previously been married and has a 22-year-old son called Manolo.

Congratulations, guys.