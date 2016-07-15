PrayForNice: The world responds to the terror tragedy in France.

As the death toll from the Bastille Day terror attack in Nice ticks over 84, social media is being flooded with outpourings of grief, sympathy and anger for the people of France.

The hashtag “pray for France” is among the top trending topics on Twitter, with thousands of mentions from people all across the world.

The world we live in breaks my heart… Innocent people taken once again #prayfornice ???????? — Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) July 14, 2016

However U worship, if you call him God, Allah, Jehovah or something else…he DOESN'T want to see THIS #PrayForNice pic.twitter.com/ioBT5CXotD — J. L. Davis (@jaded_gal05) July 15, 2016

"We've learned to fly like birds,we've learned swim like fish,but we haven't learned the art of living together as brothers" #PrayForNice ???????? — Cedrick Mabwati (@11CedrickM) July 15, 2016

It's devastating what has gone on in France, it's meant to be the City of love! Guys stay safe! #prayfornice #enough pic.twitter.com/Ry2H4ktD1h — Matt Moran (@chefmattmoran) July 15, 2016

A number of Twitter users shared photographs of famous global landmarks illuminated in red, white and blue, in solidarity with the coastal city.

This has no place in our world. (Photo) Iconic towers in #Saudi lit up in solidarity with #France#PrayForNice ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ls4BYFlXZj — أنس القصير (@Qusayer) July 15, 2016

Even Dallas, still raw from its own tragedy last week, lit up its famous downtown skyline in a display of sympathy for the victims of the tragedy on the other side of the Atlantic.