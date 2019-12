Snezana Markoski has just proven you can have fun while dressing up a baby bump.

Snez is judging fashions on the field at the Brisbane Races today and she posted a photo to Instagram of the really fun dress she’s wearing.

The ‘Cleopatra Dress’ from Australian designer Thurley, has tassels, cold shoulders and filigree embellishments, and is basically the dress of our dreams.

Thank you @brisbaneracingclub for inviting me to your beautiful race day! I will be judging the @queensplazabrisbane fashions on the field which is NOT going to be easy – everyone looks incredible ???????????? #ponyup #bneraces A post shared by S N E Z A N A – СНЕЖАНА (@snezanamarkoski) on May 26, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

Snez’s fans loved her dress and were quick to comment on her post.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous,” one person commented.