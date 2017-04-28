Snezana Markoski has unveiled a wildly different new haircut. And we're 100% obsessed.

Ordinarily, a haircut may not be all that much to write home about, but when it looks as good as The Bachelor‘s Snezana Markoski‘s new do, well, we can’t help but get excited.

Sharing images of her new cut to Instagram and Snapchat on Thursday, the blogger and beauty guru shared, “Stopped by @joeyscandizzosalon and got the big CHOP! Thank you so much @hermizdaniel you’re a magician.”

It's ultra-sleek and chic, grazes the shoulders enough to look good under a beanie throughout the pending winter, and still long enough to be tied up when exercising. In other words, it's the perfect winter do.

The maestro behind Snez's new style, Hermiz Daniel, was also behind some of our favourite hair looks of the 2017 TV Week Logies red carpet, working the locks of Georgia Love and Rebecca Harding.

Fans of 36-year-old Markoski agreed, with one Instagram user commenting, "He nailed it @snezanamarkoski - that's the perfect length on you, I think. Enjoy!"

Another wrote, "It looks so gorgeous on you Snez and it suits you soooo much..STUNNNNNING!!"

"Wow stunning it really suits you @snezanamarkoski Xx" another agreed.

Snuck in amongst the comments was one from none other than Snez's fiance and former Bachie, Sam Wood, who asked his partner of nearly two years, "Who is this hottie!!!"

Snez, we are officially obsessed and calling our hairdressers now. Hope you don't mind that we're copying.