"We walked out of Snatched after half an hour because life is too short."

Disclaimer: This is going to be the most incomplete film review you’ve ever read, because we walked out less than half way through. Here is a transcript of our conversation following the worst experience of both of our lives.

Jessie: I’m really sorry that happened. I’m sorry it was made, but mostly I’m sorry I suggested we watch it.

Luca: There was a moment where I felt as though you might actually like it, and it made me really uncomfortable. Like I might have a panic attack.

Jessie: Oh wow. No, no. There was something funny that happened in the first five minutes, I can’t remember it though. Maybe about her mum being bad at Facebook? And I laughed and felt really embarrassed after. As in… ashamed.

Luca: That was funny but that’s always funny because everyone’s Mum is bad at Facebook. You could chuck something about parents and social media in the middle of Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and it would be hilarious.

Jessie: Yeah, valid. And I’d seen that identical skit on Inside Amy Schumer. So I feel like I didn’t need to pay $20 to see the same scene replayed in a cinema.

Luca: But Jessie we didn’t pay for those tickets. We went for free.

Jessie: Yeah, and what does that say? That we’re both mad at that experience and it cost us nothing except our time.

Luca: It had so much potential though. Like, it opened on Amy Schumer being a ditsy blonde which was hilarious because that’s a cliche that hasn’t been explored enough in popular culture. It made me really think and feel and also laugh.

Jessie: Yeah it was really critical and also enlightening. Also… I have a confession. One time I was on a plane and accidentally watched Tammy.

Luca: Are you f*cking serious right now?