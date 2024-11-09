The 'snail theory' and how it will change the way you approach friendships.

When TikTok made it possible to watch videos at double speed by simply pressing down on the screen, I knew our attention spans had reached a breaking point.

It is, of course, no surprise that we digital savants crave instant gratification. I mean, who can blame us? We can order food to our door, binge entire seasons of our favourite shows in one night, and meet new people online every single day.

Watch: 8 signs of a toxic friendship. Post continues after video.



Video via YouTube/TEDx Talks.

Don't get me wrong, it's good stuff — convenient, impressive, etcetera.

But it also means that our expectations have changed. We want everything now. And that extends to our friendships and relationships.

"As humans, we yearn to feel heard, seen and understood," registered psychologist and President of the Australian Association of Psychologists, Sahra O'Doherty told Mamamia.

"If we connect quickly with someone, our brains believe that this is a shortcut to a deeper connection, when really it could just be surface."

Ironically, although we are more connected than ever, we have never felt more alone, adds psychologist Carly Dober.

"Young Australians, and especially young Australian women are experiencing a loneliness epidemic."

This 'epidemic' has been "turbocharged" by the cost-of-living crisis, she said — meaning we have less time for leisure activities, and often try to "maximise" our connections as a result.