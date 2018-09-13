"I know exactly what to do when my kids get hangry."

There was a time many years before I began to raise small humans, that I believed snacking was a bad thing. Firstly, I apologise to any parent I judged with full side-eye who happened to be giving their hungry toddler a wrapped snack. Now I am a parent of two boys, I feel my shame deeply. Secondly, ‘hangriness’ (the hunger and angry mashup, for anyone who’s been living off-grid for a decade), is real and snacking is sometimes the only answer.

Parenting two growing boys, Toby, seven years old, and Leo, almost 18 months, means that they need healthy meals as well as snacks to give them plenty of energy to burn.

My two active critters suffer their worst hangry vibes first thing in the morning, after school or sporting activities and late in the afternoon, and if I don’t fill the void in their tummies STAT, things might just get ugly.

Prevent this! Image: GIPHY.

One memorable hangry attack occurred with our then three-year-old Toby at a sushi cafe, who was not only tired, but jet-lagged. We stupidly decided on California rolls for lunch, even though he wasn’t the world’s biggest sushi fan.

Whether it was the jet-lag, his lacklustre feelings for tuna, the disappointment that the sushi train wasn’t Thomas, or a combination of the above, but he quickly fell into a hangry rage. Our lunch date ended swiftly and dramatically as we removed our sad, rigid and screaming child as quickly as possible to calm him down in the park with a banana and a biscuit.