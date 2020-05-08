"My family did a free mindfulness program for a week. The kids have never been more calm."

COVID-19 has certainly thrown us some curveballs. While I’m enjoying spending more time with my family, the juggle of work plus home education has been tough.

In the early days of ‘iso home school’ my family felt frustrated, tired, grumpy and overwhelmed. But in the last week things have turned around.

We’re feeling more calm, focused and connected thanks to a handy mindfulness app for families.

The Smiling Mind Family Program has been created in collaboration with Medibank, their Official Health Partner, and it’s a game changer for families navigating the ‘new normal’. And it’s free.

We incorporated the program into our daily routine for a week and I was surprised at how willing every member of the family was to embrace it. Even the dog seemed to bark less!

The program gets a massive tick for dividing mindfulness exercises into various sections based on the time of day or time of the week – meal times, any time, bedtime, weekends, and on the go (not that any of us are going very far these days). This makes it super easy to integrate the program into your routine.

We started by introducing the ‘Steady as a Tree’ exercise in the morning to get us ready for a day of distance learning. If the kids started to lose focus during their lessons, we paused and did the ‘Brain Break’ meditation which uses deep breathing to refocus the mind.