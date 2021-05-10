Dental vans are returning to schools to help kids look after their teeth.

It's a Government program being rolled out right now across my state, Victoria – and to bring another smile to your face, it’s free.

Smile Squad prompts Victorian public primary and secondary school students to flash their toothy grin and prevent tooth decay by having regular dental health checks, which was put on hold during the topsy-turvy year that was 2020.

I was pretty shocked to learn that tooth decay is the most prevalent disease in Victoria, with almost half of all children affected. A Department of Health report said dental conditions were the highest cause of all potentially preventable hospitalisations in children up to nine years.

The prohibitive cost or lack of free time means dental visits aren't on the cards for many Australians.

Dental vans started visiting schools in late 2019 before the pandemic put a pause on all non-urgent public dental services.

I’m excited that this care is returning, and soon to our neighbourhood too, which will tick something else off my to-do list (hurrah!).

My daughter, in Grade 2, is at the age where she is growing new teeth, but we noticed some of her adult teeth started popping up behind the baby teeth that were yet to fall out.

It took her a while to have the confidence to visit the dentist so we could start working out a solution.

A visit from a dental van at her school could have predicted this issue and put her at ease because everyone at her school, along with her little group of friends, would be having a check too.

The toothy grin in question. Image: Supplied.

Smile Squad would have saved us some uncertainty when faced with an issue like her ‘shark teeth’ scenario.

I'm happy to hear that Smile Squad vans will visit schools annually, so that's saving families around $400 in dental costs for the year, and also saving the hassle of taking time off for appointments, as initial checks and follow-up care is performed at school and within school hours. Perfect.