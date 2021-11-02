On Monday night, we saw the most controversial parenting choices play out on TV.

Parental Guidance aims to “shine a light on parenting in Australia and start a conversation about parenting”.

And if we are going off Monday night's episode alone, the show has certainly achieved this.

There was quite an emotional debate over a particularly controversial parenting choice.

Case in point: is it ever okay to smack your child?

“A smack quickly communicates there are boundaries, there are consequences, [and] you can’t just do whatever you want,” one parent said last night on the show.

And the reactions and discomfort from the panel of parents were visceral.

As the debate rages on, let’s take a look at the conversation that took place and the potential impacts smacking can have on a person long term.

What is Parental Guidance?

Parental Guidance follows 10 sets of parents with 10 vastly different parenting styles. Throughout the series, the parents will go up against each other to compete in various ‘extreme parenting’ challenges.

Some of the parenting styles include strict, French-Nuevo, routine, nature, attachment and free-range.