'I eat in my sleep and I don't know why.' For 20 years, Jasmine has been living with parasomnia.

Jasmine Andrews has an unusual habit.

The 44-year-old mum of two gets out of bed during the night, gathers her bounty of snacks from the kitchen and eats them in the bathroom before returning to bed. All while she's still asleep.

It's all part of a disorder called parasomnia which causes abnormal behaviour while sleeping. For Jasmine, it's sleep eating.

"I eat in my sleep. It's like sleep walking but I just go straight to the fridge or pantry, get myself a little snack," she told Mamamia.

"I usually eat it in the bathroom, which is probably not what I would do if I was awake," she said laughing. "And then I find evidence in the morning."

Jasmine has been sleep eating most nights for the last 20 years. But, since she's been interviewed by SBS Insight as a part of their upcoming episode 'While You Were Sleeping', it's been happening less often.

Watch: A clip from 'While You Were Sleeping' on SBS Insight where the studio audience talk about their experience with parasomnia. Post continues below.



Video via SBS.

"We found a block of chocolate [I had eaten] the other morning. I didn't even know we had the block of chocolate."

And it’s not just chocolate, she's also eaten sweets, muesli bars, cheese and a carrot cake while she's been asleep.

"I used to work at bakeries and I used to bring home a carrot cake for the kids for their school lunchboxes. And I would get up in the morning and there would just be crumbs all over the bench. So I didn't use a knife to cut it up. I just ripped things off."

"I'm not civilised whatsoever. It's just like some wild animal prowling around at night eating all the food," she said laughing.

"I just shovel the food into my face and then go back to bed."