Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. ‘Slapping therapist’ behind bars in Sydney over death of six-year-old diabetic boy.

A controversial therapist who claims to heal people by ‘slapping’ them, accusing of killing 6 year-old boy. #TenNews pic.twitter.com/kuqXXwvLOo — Sandra Sully (@Sandra_Sully) August 17, 2017

A Chinese “slapping therapist” extradited to Australia and charged with the manslaughter of a six-year-old diabetic boy has been refused bail in a Sydney court.

Hong Chi Xiao, 54, is accused of having an influence on the boy’s death by allegedly advising his parents to stop giving him medication during a south Sydney self-healing conference in 2015, AAP reports.

It’s alleged that advice ultimately led to the boy’s death.

The six-year-old, a type-1 diabetic, was found unconscious in a Hurstville hotel after his parents took him to the self-healing conference conducted by Xiao.

Ambulance paramedics attempted CPR but he couldn’t be revived.

Court papers allege Xiao “did feloniously slay” the boy on the night of April 27, 2015.

The boy’s 56-year-old father, 41-year-old mother and 64-year-old grandmother were arrested earlier this year and granted conditional bail after also being charged with manslaughter.

Xiao, a Chinese national and American citizen, arrived in Sydney on Thursday morning four months after he was arrested in London.

He appeared via audio-visual link at Central Local Court on Thursday afternoon where his lawyer applied for bail but it was formally refused by magistrate Les Mabbutt.

Xiao will remain behind bars until he is due to return to court on October 24.

2. At least 12 killed as van hits crowd in Barcelona terror attack.

Authorities confirm they are treating Barcelona incident as a terror attack https://t.co/h1x0pRK8jr pic.twitter.com/6pAxid5L0i — Variety (@Variety) August 17, 2017

A van has ploughed into crowds in the heart of Barcelona and Spanish media report at least 12 people have been killed and 80 injured in what police are treating as a terrorist attack.