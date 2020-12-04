SkyFeast at Sydney Tower review: We tried the new 'unlimited dining in the sky' experience.

Now more than ever we are appreciative of moments that take us away and make us realise just how lucky we are, right here in Australia.

As an on-and-off Sydneysider over the years, a visit to the iconic revolving sky-high restaurant at Sydney Tower has been on my bucket list for a while.

Now, after six months of renovation, SkyFeast has replaced Sydney Tower Buffet with a more COVID-friendly "unlimited dining" concept. So, what better excuse to tick this quintessentially Sydney experience off my list?

I took my three boys (husband included) to check out what this "unlimited dining in the sky" experience is really like.





There's a reason they call it SkyFeast. It really is a feast. A feast of the senses - it’s located 82 floors above Sydney’s CBD, and you get 360-degree revolving views of the harbour and city below.

Would you look at that? Image: Supplied.