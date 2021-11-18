Not all vitamin C serums are made equal. Here are 3 things to look for, according to a beauty expert.

Good ol' vitamin C.

It's known as L-ascorbic acid in its purest form, and has solidified its spot in the Highly Favourable category of skincare ingredients (in my humble opinion).

The antioxidant-rich ingredient helps in protecting our skin from environmental aggressors; think of it as that extra helping hand.

Our skin has a natural supply of antioxidants, but these deplete over time, and topical protection has been proven to be exceptionally helpful.

We all know the popular ingredient has reached fame status, and we get that it’s phenomenal for the skin, but how do we actually navigate our way through the world of vitamin C?

What's there to know and decipher between them all?

Let me put this in Mean Girls terms; you have your different textures, then you have your vitamin C derivatives, then you have different percentages and then you have your other antioxidants paired with vitamin C. It can be a lot to unravel. But this is where SkinCeuticals and I come in.

SkinCeuticals are advanced skincare backed by science.

To provide an authentic guide for the vitamin C obsessed out there, I trialled 3 of their vitamin C serums to understand their unique features and benefits.

So attention glow-getters, here are exactly 3 things to look for when comparing and selecting the right vitamin C for your skincare regime.

1. Understand the hero ingredient’s purpose.

Vitamin C serums have the potential to be formulated with other antioxidant friends for that extra boost.

After trialling SkinCeutical’s CE Ferulic, Silymarin CF and Phloretin CF Serum, it’s clear that each are designed to cater for specific skincare needs based on the ingredients purpose.

Think of SkinCeuticals as the antioxidant answer to your skin's burning questions.

Let me explain.

I am a woman of colour with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH). It tends to be more visible on my skin tone, so this means leaning towards the Phloretin CF Serum would be optimal if this is a concern.

Image: Supplied.

According to SkinCeuticals' Antioxidant Authority studies, phloretin is derived from apples and the root bark of fruit trees.

It has the mega ability to improve cell turnover, so healthier skin cells surface more frequently, which in turn fades discolouration and evens out skin tone.

CE Ferulic: If your skin concern revolves around firmness, fine lines, dullness and a need for advanced environmental protection, I would opt for CE Ferulic serum.

Image: Supplied.