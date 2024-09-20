A skin expert told us the 4 products that do nothing for your skin.

As someone who lives and breathes beauty, it's pretty damn remarkable getting a front-row seat to all exciting advancements in the skincare industry. There's truly some groundbreaking stuff out there, and the crazy advancements in science and technology are just next level.

But boy, there's also a lot of unnecessary s**t. Lots, and lots of utter BS that's cramming up the social media-fuelled beauty space. these days, it feels like nothing is off the table — from vagina masks to serums for your bum hole.

And while we love anything beauty-related, sometimes it's worth being a little cautious about what you're spending your money on. Because there's nothing more disappointing than hyped-up products that do nothing.

That's where the experts come in.

Watch: Speaking of skincare, here's Amanda Ramsay on over 50s skin.



Video credit: Amanda Ramsay.

If you're a skincare lover and don't already follow Natalie O'Neill on social media — you most definitely should.

Not only does she love talking about skin but she also happens to have the best skin. So, she must be doing something right.