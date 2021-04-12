The 6 skincare trends you need to stop following.

There's always some kind of new skincare trend slinking around the beauty streets, isn't there? Acting all jazzy and fun, throwing about all these whacky claims.

And don't get us wrong - trends are great and all (keeps things exciting! gives us stuff to write about!), but sometimes you need to be cautious about what kind of bandwagon you jump on. Because what works for one person, might not work for another, y'know?

But hooly dooly, it can be confusing to know what's worth trying and what's not.

So, to save you from wasting your time, pennies and skin barrier, we're going to give it to you straight. We've pulled together seven skincare trends you need to stop following RTFN.

Jade rollers.

Jade rollers became a HUGE trend a few years back, and they're still kicking around many people's beauty routines and popping up on Insta.

You’ll most commonly see ones made from crystals like jade or rose quartz, and they usually come in the shape of hand-held rollers or flat stones (called Gua Sha tools).

Originally used as part of Eastern Medicine rituals (the practice has been around for yonks), fast forward to the 21st century and they're marketed as skincare tools that can fix just about any skin concern - from puffiness to dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.

They often claim to promote lymphatic drainage in the face, removing excess fluid. They also promise other benefits, like 'lifting' and 'contouring' the skin, as well as the ability to help 'push' serums into the skin so they can penetrate more effectively.

But while they may look pretty and are great from the 'gram, do crystal facial rollers actually give you better skin?

Well, we hate to be *that* guy, but there really isn’t much scientific evidence to back up the effectiveness - especially when it comes to things like lymphatic drainage. Because here's the thing: removing toxins from your skin is physiologically impossible.