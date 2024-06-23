'I'm a model who's prone to acne. These are the 5 products I use to treat my irritated skin.'

This article originally appeared on Adore Beauty.

Greetings loved ones, let's quickly recap my erratic skincare journey.

If you’ve been following my recent Beauty IQ articles, you'll know my acne-prone skin is currently experiencing a lot of irritation, not a win.

The height of this was six months ago during the most stressful time of my life.

Since then, I've subdued the stress and breakouts only to naively realise it's an ebb-and-flow kind of situation that can rear its ugly whiteheads at any given moment, just like *that* person that breadcrumbed you all summer long.

Enough about me.

While you're here, learn the several ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Here are five products I've tested on my irritated and weepy skin, so you know what to sub in and what to bin.

Just like Taylor, I've picked a winner (or five) for you to swiftly add to cart, including a fine French serum you'll want to pop a friendship bracelet on.

Bioderma Sensibio Soothing Defensive Serum 30ml. Image: Adore Beauty.