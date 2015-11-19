They deserve equal love as well, goddammit.

When it comes to looking after our bodies, our faces are the top priority. We (nearly) always cleanse, moisturise and religiously slather on the SPF when we’re out in the sun. The same goes for our hair and hands – and even our legs once winter hibernation is over.

But what about those body parts you don’t regularly see? The kind of awkward bits that you skimp on in a second if you’re rushing to get ready – or wouldn’t even think of at all?

From your underarms right down to your toes, here’s how to care for the most neglected parts of your body.

Feet.

Let’s face it, feet have a hard job so it’s time to pay it forward. If your feet are dry and cracked, treat them to a weekly exfoliation routine, using a scrub followed by a gentle pumice stone rub. For extra soft feet, slather them in moisturiser and pop on socks before you go to bed. When you wake up in the morning, they’ll be silky smooth.

Underarms.

