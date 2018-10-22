The photos every Australian needs to see right now.

Melbourne woman Meghan Doherty, 34, had a small clear mole on her forehead since she was 17, and she’d never taken much notice of it.

Out of vanity, she’d enquired about whether to have it taken off a number of years ago, but decided against it learning that the scar would be bigger than the mole itself.

Accepting it as part of her character, she learnt to live with it, and as a kindergarten teacher and mother of two small children, she was used to the kids ‘beeping’ it occasionally – all part of the fun.

“One of my dad’s good mates, recently passed away from skin cancer. It crossed my mind to get the mole checked on my forehead. Finding time around the children and work, as you know, is always hard, you always put yourself last on the list, so I was in no rush. I finally went to the GP and he said I needed to get it looked at by a specialist.”

Again, Doherty says she wasn’t in any hurry.

“I really wasn’t concerned about it. The specialist actually chased me up and called me to get me to book an appointment, Of course, instead of making time and going straight away, I remember thinking, I’m pretty busy at the moment and pushed it out until the school holidays.”

Finally making it to the appointment in July this year, the specialist took one look at it and said it needed a biopsy. He did it there and then.

“The next day I got the call. He said it was a Basal Cell Carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. Although fortunately not as aggressive as melanoma, I still couldn’t believe it was the ‘big C’.”

Doherty said she was in shock.

“Like many people, I’ve always thought of skin cancer as being an older man’s disease. You don’t think of it really affecting younger people or women so much. Which is crazy really, considering a lot of us used to sunbathe when we were younger or use solariums. You also don’t think it’s ever going to happen to you.”