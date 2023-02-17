'Was Kris Jenner behind the UFOs?' 8 questions we have about Kim Kardashian's latest photoshoot.

Silence.

Because Kim Kardashian just released her new Skims campaign and we need to discuss it as a matter of urgency. It's all I can think about.

More specifically.... the... aliens.

Because there are approximately 74 of them in the new SKIMS swimwear campaign and I have some PRESSING questions. But also concerns.

Yes! Aliens are here. And they're visiting the Kardashians first. Because the US government works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder, etc. etc.

In case you missed it, the shoot takes place in a pool, on a beach, but also in a garage.

Kim is there, wearing her new swimwear, posing with some of her closest alien friends. And yes, sarongs are back in.

Here's a snippet of the Skims campaign promo: