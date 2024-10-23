'I've been hunting for the perfect denim shorts. Here are the best size-inclusive pairs I've found.'

The weather is warming up, the days are getting longer, and everyone's mood is starting to lift — that is unless you are plus-size trying to find the perfect denim shorts!

Denim short shopping is a daunting task that most of us plus-size ladies find scary or simply avoid.

But over the last few weeks, I've been on a mission to find the perfect pair and have been sharing all my good finds on my Instagram account.

So I thought I'd fill you in because they're too good to be gatekept.

Watch: Dressing Room Dilemma with Tamara Holland. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I have hunted the stores, scoured the internet and here are a few things to keep in mind…

Understanding the length that works best for you is key.

Knowing your body shape will ultimately make finding those perfect denim shorts easier.

Choosing a wash that will be the most versatile in your wardrobe is a must. Deciding if you want midrise, high rise or even low rise (the brave-hearted) is also key.

So in saying all of that, here are my top six picks after trying on what feels like hundreds of pairs.

Image: supplied.