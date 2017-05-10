The six things Google got wrong about infertility.

If you’re looking for advice about options surrounding fertility, pregnancy or counselling, always consult your doctor.

Many mothers desperately wanting a baby have turned to Google to ask why it’s not happening.

Dr Helen Demetriou from Genea Fertility, has warned that searching online for answers to fertility issues can be a problem.

The GP says patients spend time on Google before getting to specialists and has told Mamamia about some of the topics that may throw people off track.

PCOS

There is a perception that polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) means you can’t have kids but Dr Demetriou says it’s incorrect.

“The people who have PCOS who don’t have a lot of problems with it, who don’t have a huge problem getting pregnant, who manage it really well, aren’t actually on the internet. They’re just out there getting on with their day and people get a really skewed view online.”

Dr Demetriou advises using reputable sites such as the Jean Hailes Foundation in Melbourne.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis or endo is a painful common disease that can damage fertility. The lining of the womb grows outside it in other parts of the body.

“It’s probably one of the more common issues that presents in women with infertility," says Dr Demetriou.

"If endometriosis is there and you treat it you’ll really increase your chances of falling pregnant.”