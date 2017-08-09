A man tried to date six women in one night. (Spoiler: It backfired spectacularly.)

There’s nothing wrong with exploring the dating pool while single, with casting your net wide to see what’s out there.

But when one especially ambitious bloke tried doing that in one night, at one bar, all he emerged with was the collective ire of several thousand Twitter users and precisely zero second dates.

According to a viral Twitter thread by a generous soul named Lisette Pylant, the eligible bach had decided it would be prudent to schedule five back-to-back dates in a single evening.

She was Date Number One.

And so her story begins…

“So I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday,” the Washington D.C. woman wrote on Monday evening.

The date is arranged for a local bar, and despite a warning text from a mate who works there that “this guy sucks” and she “should run”, Lisette shows up anyway. Because, you know, manners.

But…

I decide to play the friend in order to help the girl feel less awkward until he exits for a moment and then I tell her what's up — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

After a brief chat, Date Number Two agrees to hang around with a view to punishing her date for what he is: a “f***boy” (her words, not mine).

Before long, Date Number three arrives and she too gets on board with the plot.

The two girls and I decided to be best friends, left together to go get drinks and dinner at another bar and left homeboy with the bill ???????? — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

And then Number Four…

JK ITS NOT OVER! The bartender just texted us to tell us homeboy is on another date so I sent my friend over to retrieve his 8pm date — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

And Five…

You guys girl number FIVE just showed up BEFORE going to meet him because my friends intercepted her and told her not to waste her time — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Until finally, Six.

He finally realized he wasn't winning and just walked out. #6 and her mom and aunt are now our new best friends — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

When Number One… sorry, Lisette, ultimately confronts him at toward the end of the evening, he says, “I’m a project manager, I manage my time efficiently…”

FBoy then mumbles something about looking for love, for his future wife, and then says they weren’t dates anyway, just “pre-date conversations”.