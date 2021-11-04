Kody Brown has 4 wives and 18 children. His third wife just left him.

After 27 years as Kody Brown’s third 'spiritual wife', Christine Brown announced that she was leaving her polygamous marriage.

Sharing a post to her 528,000 Instagram followers, Christine asked for understanding and compassion as she wrote that she and Kody had 'grown apart'.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote.

Watch: The things that people never say at weddings. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," she continued.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

In a statement on his Instagram page, Kody confirmed the news.

"Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he said.

The couple who married in March 1994 share five daughters and a son, Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. They recently became first-time grandparents to Mykelti’s baby, Avalon.