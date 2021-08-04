'I was waiting for a man to have a baby with. Then at 40, I decided to do it on my own.'

Bah-boom... Bah-boom... Bah-boom.

It was October 16, 2019. Bianca’s 41st birthday. She was six weeks pregnant. Here, at her ultrasound, she was hearing her baby’s heartbeat for the first time.

Bah-boom... Bah-boom... Bah-boom.

“It was the most surreal thing,” Bianca remembers of the moment. “There is nothing to explain the happiness. It took away all the heartache I’d previously had from the failed rounds.”

Bianca had become pregnant through IVF.

Her first three rounds were unsuccessful. Her fourth, when she used her only frozen embryo, resulted in the birth of the centre of her universe.

At 40, Bianca joined the growing number of women who choose to become a parent without a partner.

“I'd always wanted children, but the timing never fell into place. I had always been pretty focused on my work,” Bianca, who worked in immigration for most of her career, explains.

Like most, she had romanticised the ‘script’ of being married by the time she was 30, having a couple of kids and living in her white-picket-fence house with a labrador.

That hadn’t happened for her. It was just the way the cards had landed.

At 19 she was engaged. Three months before the wedding, they separated. At 35, she married. At 39, she divorced.