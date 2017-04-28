'I'll starve myself for a week to buy my children designer shoes.'

When single mum Sarah is planning her budget for the week, she faces a dilemma – does she buy designer brand clothing for her kids or does she eat lunch?

For 26-year-old mum Sarah, who appears on UK TV series Single Mums Club, she regularly skips meals to afford designer sneakers for her twin boys, aged eight, because she wants them to be “popular”.

“I’ll starve myself for a week to buy them a pair of Jordans (Air Jordan runners) so everyone knows they’re not meffs (homeless people),” Sarah reveals on the show.

“I will do everything I can to make them the popular kids. Because I know the popular kids have the easier school run.”

The events management student insists there is an upside – she loses weight when she skips meals, which she says makes the decision a “win-win”.

She also said she's fighting a stereotype.

"I always feel there's that stereotype because I’m a single mum. So I will push my very, very hardest so they aren't meffs."

Sarah, one of several young single mothers living in Liverpool featured on the series, says paying the bills is a "tight squeeze", with a large portion of her money going towards "nails, hair jobs, tattoos and clothes shopping for me".

