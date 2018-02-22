The "baby factory" case: The single billionaire who suddenly became a dad to 19 babies.

Mitsutoki Shigeta is 28. He is not married. He is extremely wealthy. He is believed to have 19 children, most of them around four years old.

And everyone has questions.

In 2014, the young Japanese man was at the centre of an international furore when it was revealed he had fathered a large number of babies through surrogate mothers in Thailand. Police raided his apartment in Bangkok and found nine babies, each one with a nanny. There were bottles and playpens everywhere. Interpol investigated, but found no evidence of human trafficking.

The “baby factory” case, as it was known, along with the “baby Gammy” case, led to the Thai government cracking down on commercial surrogacy.

Shigeta has already been awarded custody of four of his children born in Thailand, according to a CNN report.

This week, a Bangkok court granted him “sole parent” rights to the other 13. CNN reports his lawyer saying that he has another two children born via surrogates in India.

Shigeta is believed to be the son of a Japanese technology billionaire. When the court gave him custody of the 13 children, it was due to his “professional stability” and having an “ample income to raise all the children”.

The court also felt that growing up with a biological parent would be in the children’s best interests, ABC reports.

Through the court, it was revealed that Shigeta has already been making plans for his children’s future in Japan. He has bought land near a big park and intends to build a house there, and to hire carers and professional nurses to look after them.

Until now, the 13 children have been living in government care in Thailand. Shigeta has been paying for them to have English and Japanese tuition. His mother has been travelling from Japan to visit them every month.

So why did Shigeta decide to father so many children at the same time? He's always maintained that he simply wants a "big family".