What My Salary Gets Me: A 46-year-old mum who's the single-income earner in her family of 4.

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred. This week, a 46-year-old with two teens shares her money diary.

I am a 46-year-old Financial Controller and my husband is currently re-training after some time out of the workforce. We have two teenage children and our yearly income is $89,000.

When I say I budget, I mean I have a spreadsheet which tracks the expenses each month and everything is on this, including birthday presents, car services, vet bills and all incidentals. There is a budget for everything! Being on one income and paid monthly, there is a calm that comes over me when I budget.

Weekly Expenses:

Mortgage: $220

Bills:

Electricity: $35

Phones: $25

Rates: $23

Internet: $17

Insurance and rego: $66

Water: $26

Other bills, Foxtel and Netflix: $19

Debt consolidation loan: $44

Car loan: $52.75

Savings: $75

School fees: $100

Total: $703.05

Monday - Day One

Get a coffee on the way to work, but it’s free due to my loyalty card.

I take breakfast, lunch and a snack to work every day.

There’s a coffee machine at the office, but the shop-bought ones are always better!

Daily total: $0.00

Tuesday - Day Two

I accidentally put my son's GoCard in the wash yesterday and it snapped in half, so I have to stop at the 7-11 and purchase a new one, $10.

I'm able to go online and transfer the balance from the old card over, which is a relief.

My husband has a doctor's appointment after work. It costs $76 as there’s no bulk billing in our area and it’s after 5pm.

We should get the rebate in a few days.

We order pizzas for dinner as it’s pretty late and I have stuff to do at home that isn’t cooking. $18.00

Daily total: $104

Wednesday - Day Three

Our teenagers' phone bills come out of the account today.

They are on SIM only plans, which are really good value - $10 each.

I grab a coffee mid-morning, $4.50.

Daily total: $24.50