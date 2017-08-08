Tuesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Singer’s one-year-old daughter killed in a tragic accident when the car’s hand-break failed.

My life is on hold indefinitely. Thank you for all the kind thoughts and messages. I’m a broken man. Our beautiful family has been savaged. — Paul W Black/Pretty♠ (@Paulblack7) August 7, 2017

It was Sunday afternoon and singer Paul Black was returning home from the playground with his two young children when the hand-break on his Range Rover failed.

His one-year-old daughter Pearl died in the accident, and Paul suffered serious injuries trying to use his body as a human shield in an attempt to protect his daughter from the out-of-control vehicle, The Sun reports.

The 49-year-old, who starred on the talent show The Voice, has paid tribute to his daughter on social media.

2. Melbourne stabbing victim was the cousin of soldier found dead after buck’s party.

A man fatally stabbed in the Melbourne on Saturday night has been identified as the cousin of an Australian soldier who was found dead after a buck’s party three weeks ago.

Marcus Rowley, 24, died in hospital after being stabbed on the street near Tottenham train station in Melbourne on Saturday night.