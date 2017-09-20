All the things you can do in Singapore Changi Airport's new terminal.

Singapore Changi Airport is constantly investing in new technology and infrastructure to enhance travellers experiences.

A swanky new Terminal (T4) and a swish new entertainment precinct called Jewel ensures that Singapore is much more than a transit stop on the way to somewhere else. Skyscanner Australia checked in to see what all the fuss is about.

A world leader, Singapore Changi Airport is as efficient and entertaining as they come. It’s no mean feat. Changi Airport services more than 100 airlines flying to 380 cities in 90 countries worldwide. Around 1,000 flights land and depart every day!

But Changi is up to the task – it’s designed to cope with 82m passengers (equivalent to the entire population of Germany) each year. The swanky new Terminal 4 (T4) will absorb around 16 million of those travellers each year.

In other words, the equivalent combined populations of New South Wales, Victoria and West Australia all clutching a boarding pass. Or about 200 MCG crowds on Grand Final day (hopefully not all of them Collingwood supporters).

Every single one of those travellers needs to be ‘processed’, so it’s no wonder Changi is constantly re-inventing itself to stay ahead of the travel game.

Introducing Terminal 4

In walks sassy Terminal 4. T4 is the new kid on the block oozing cool attitude and funked-up-sass replacing the unfortunately named Budget Terminal which was grounded permanently a few years back. T4 (in ‘soft opening’ at the time of writing) raises the bar for airport terminal innovation and technology.

Think facial recognition software. Or the ability to check-in when it suits passengers without having to wait for check-in desks to open. If all goes according to plan, travellers will be enormous beneficiaries.

T4 promises super efficiency resulting in fast and seamlessly automated travel. Never one to shy away from an acronym, Changi Airport has coined the term FAST to cover the automated process which mostly does away with pesky customer service personnel.