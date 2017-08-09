Sinead O’Connor has emotionally pleaded for help from her family and opened up about her mental illness in a Facebook video posted from a New Jersey motel she had been living in.

The 50-year-old Irish singer says in the video posted on Thursday that she was staying alive for the sake of others, including her psychiatrist, and if it were up to her, she’d “be gone”.

“Mental illness is a bit like drugs, it doesn’t give a s**t who you are. And you know what’s worse, the stigma doesn’t give a s**t who you are,” she said in the video.

“I’m fighting, fighting, fighting, fighting – like all the millions and millions that I know I’m one of – to stay alive every day.”

O’Connor lamented what she described is a lack of support from loved ones, saying that “strangers on Facebook” are kinder to her than her own family.

She asked her adult children and their fathers to make an effort to bring her home to Ireland.

“It should not be acceptable to any man who knows me and claims to love and care about me that I’m still sitting here after two years and I’m begging … to be brought home,” she said through tears.