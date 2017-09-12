"A torture chamber": Sinead O'Connor claims her mother sexually abused her as a child.

Content warning: This post deals with suicide and themes of sexual and physical abuse.

When Sinead O’Connor was just 21 years old she had the number one song in the world. She also felt like an impostor.

Behind the chart toppers and the fame, the Irish singer-songwriter was silently trying to recover from a brutal and traumatic childhood.

In August this year, the now 50-year-old was hospitalised after suffering a mental breakdown. This week she sat down with TV physician Dr Phil to discuss what led her to that point.

O'Connor told Dr Phil her recent mental health problems stem from the physical and sexual abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her mother while she was growing up.

"She was not well, she was really very, very, very not well. I would say she was possessed, although I’m not sure I believe in such things," she said.