I’m no stranger to showing a little skin.

The first time I showed what most people would deem as "too much skin" I was at Brighton Pride in the UK.

I walked around the city of Brighton in nothing but a sheer skirt, high-waisted underwear and sparkly pasties.

The reaction that I received from complete strangers was so positive and body affirming that it started my body positivity journey.

I was a size 22.

The next time I showed just as much skin was on my Instagram and the reception was far from positive.

The hate comments, the fatphobia and worse, the DMs from people fetishising my body were relentless.

I now use my Instagram account to inspire people to feel comfortable in their bodies regardless of how much or how little clothing they wear.

Because the body that you have and what you decide to put on it, should not be an indicator for how you should be treated. Yet, clearly, even though it’s 2021 some people don’t seem to understand that.

I am the kind of fat person that goes out in a crop top and a miniskirt because it makes me feel sexy.

I am the kind of fat person that will post photos of myself in lingerie on my social media because it helps me to feel empowered.