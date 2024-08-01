'This niche gymnastics feud is my exact area of interest.'

To get up to speed on everything Paris 2024 Olympics, check out our Olympics hub page. We've got you covered.

At the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles became the most decorated Olympic gymnast in history.

But she's also just a human; a human who likes a bit of drama. This woman continues to gift us with SO MUCH.

And coincidentally, extremely niche gymnastics drama is totally my thing. Between the vault and floor work to the strict rules and chaotic music choices, gymnastics is a feast for the senses.

Ever since I watched Stick It in my formative years, the iconic gymnastics 2006 teen comedy, I've become obsessed with the elite sport and the petty drama that spills from it.

Gymnastics is punk, get with it. Image: Stick It.