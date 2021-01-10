"I can’t imagine my life without you." Red Wiggle Simon Pryce welcomes his first baby into the world.

The Red Wiggle, Simon Pryce and his wife Lauren Hannaford have welcomed their first child, a baby boy into the world, and he is so damn cute.

The pair shared the news to Instagram on Sunday, revealing a gorgeous picture with their son, as well as his name; Asher William Price.

"I am so overcome with emotion and overwhelming feelings of love that it’s impossible to put in to words everything I am feeling right now," Pryce wrote.

"@lozhannaford and I are so fortunate, happy and blessed to have you in our lives. Welcome to the world Asher William Pryce.

"In an instant, I can’t imagine my life without you being here."

Have a quick listen to This Glorious Mess (Mamamia's parenting podcast) where the team discuss raising an 'unusual boy'. Post continues after podcast.